Maso Capital Partners Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. TB SA Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

TBSA remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,869. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

TB SA Acquisition Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

