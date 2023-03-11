Maso Capital Partners Ltd Takes $770,000 Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. 155,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.