Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 911.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,898 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $21.65. 3,536,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,824. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,216 shares of company stock worth $373,973. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

