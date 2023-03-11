Maven Securities LTD Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.45% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 450,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Stories

