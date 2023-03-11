Maven Securities LTD Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 911.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,898 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,824. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $373,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

