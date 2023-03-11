Maven Securities LTD Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.08% of Vistra worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

