Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of MAXN opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

