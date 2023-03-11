Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 74,514 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

