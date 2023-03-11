Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.49 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $201.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

