Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,480.49 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,063.80.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

