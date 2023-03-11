Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 349.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.39 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

