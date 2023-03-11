Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,202 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $240.17. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

