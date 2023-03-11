Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 55 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,235.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,066.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,574.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

