Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,999 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

