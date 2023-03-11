Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,999 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.