Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,999 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINM opened at $25.01 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.