Meridian Stock Set to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Meridian by 94.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

