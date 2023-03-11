Meridian Stock Set to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.
Meridian Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of MRBK stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $35.98.
Meridian Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.
About Meridian
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
