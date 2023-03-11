Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward Sells 11,585 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

