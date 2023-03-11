Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $27.77. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 46,684 shares traded.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 282,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

