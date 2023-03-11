Metahero (HERO) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $630,805.97 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

