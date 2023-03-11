Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.33 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00012650 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and $375,831.56 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,018,346 coins and its circulating supply is 16,981,148 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,012,319 with 16,979,043 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.56238076 USD and is up 11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $571,597.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.