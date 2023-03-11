MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 106.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,979,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.