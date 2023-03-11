MFA Financial’s (MFA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

