Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

