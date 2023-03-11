Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

