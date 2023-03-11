Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Financial Contrast

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -46.74% -41.76% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,000.50%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 200.35%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million ($1.78) -1.69 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.90 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -20.61

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Curaleaf on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.