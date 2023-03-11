Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 over the last three months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

