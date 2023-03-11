Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 over the last three months.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.