Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 1,681,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,660.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

MIELF remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.