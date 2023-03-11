MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, an increase of 2,012.3% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,651,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03. MMEX Resources has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.24.
About MMEX Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.