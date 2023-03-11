MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, an increase of 2,012.3% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,651,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.03. MMEX Resources has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.24.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of clean fuels infrastructure projects powered by renewable energy. Its projects include Clean Refining & Clean Power Projects and Hydrogen Global Projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Fort Stockton, TX.

