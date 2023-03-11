Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 473,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,518,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

