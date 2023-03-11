Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.09.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TAP opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.