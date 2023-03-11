Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

