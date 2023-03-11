Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $285.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.55. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

