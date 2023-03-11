Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 4,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

