MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTUAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

MTUAY traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,201. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

