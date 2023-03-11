Multichain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $155.47 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Multichain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $155.47 million and $3.11 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00041233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00433165 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,021.60 or 0.29279102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.