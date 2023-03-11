MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $81.11 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00433795 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,990.53 or 0.29322074 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

