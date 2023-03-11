My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $697,737.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,324 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

