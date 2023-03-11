Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $21,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Myers Industries Stock Performance
MYE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myers Industries (MYE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.