Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $21,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

