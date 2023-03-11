Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nabtesco Price Performance
Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.65. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.
About Nabtesco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.