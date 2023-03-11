Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nabtesco Price Performance

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.65. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

