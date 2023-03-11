NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 348.64 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
