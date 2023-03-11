National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £145.18 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($174.58).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £156.90 ($188.67).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($12.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,013.78. The firm has a market cap of £38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27.

NG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,108 ($13.32).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

