National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £145.18 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($174.58).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £156.90 ($188.67).
National Grid Trading Down 0.0 %
LON:NG opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($12.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,013.78. The firm has a market cap of £38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.