NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $100.38 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008771 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $100.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

