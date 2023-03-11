Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.52.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

