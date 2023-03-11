Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBLY shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Neighbourly Pharmacy

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$307,608.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114.85. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

