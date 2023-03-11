Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,312 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 1,262,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,687. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

