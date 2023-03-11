Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $141,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 13,768,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

