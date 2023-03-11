Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $221,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,280,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

