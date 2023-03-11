Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,273,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,177,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

