Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $215,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,385,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,464,640. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

