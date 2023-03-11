Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $170,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,734,000 after buying an additional 207,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

